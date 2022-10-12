Share Facebook

Have you ever heard of the "zoomies"? Annie the Australian Cattle dog would love to demonstrate for you. This sweet 3-year-old gal loves to run and play. Like most Australian Cattle Dogs, Annie is full of energy. She would thrive in a home with a family who can take her on long walks or play fetch in the backyard. After she gets her "zoomies" out, Annie loves to snuggle up with her favorite humans. She is a very loyal dog who is hoping to find a home with someone who can spoil her with lots of love and treats. Annie needs to be the only dog in her new home. She is available for adoption at the Arizona Humane Society's South Mountain Campus. You can learn more about Annie and make an appointment to meet her at azhumane.org/adopt. AHS

Tasha: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A713572 AHS

Missy: azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Cecelia | 2 years old | spayed female | 47lbs | ID# A4581495 | Cecilia is a shy lady, but although she can be timid about meeting new people, once you earn her trust, she's so sweet and loving! She's had previous house training and will scratch at the door to let you know when she needs to go out. She may do well with older kids (12+) who will treat her gently and understand that she gets startled very easily. She seems to prefer some dogs more than others, so she will need a very gradual introduction to her new canine family members and may prefer calm dogs that will give her space. She is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and can't wait to leave the shelter behind, so learn more now at maricopa.gov/pets! MCACC

Rockstar Princess: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A713992 AHS

Koby and Mattress - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Gage | 3 years old | neutered male | 68lbs | ID# A4766377 | Gage is a joyful pup who has the cutest smiles! He's had previous training and likes to practice his "sit" for treats, which he takes very gently for his size. He loves playing with soft squeaky toys and will proudly show them off to you and demonstrate the squeaker sounds, and spending time with his friends and getting booty scratches are his absolute favorites. He is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home - learn more now at maricopa.gov/pets! MCACC

Thunder: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A706671 AHS

Mandy | 4 years old | spayed female | 48lbs | ID# A4765438 | Mandy is a gorgeous girl who's about as wiggly and sweet as they come! She appears to have had previous training and already knows how to sit and shake hands with you, and she takes her treats very gently. She's been so friendly with everyone she's met and may even do well in a home with kids. This absolutely darling girl is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home - learn more now at maricopa.gov/pets! MCACC

Sampson - azsmalldog.org/adopt/ AZSDR

Charming: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A711304 AHS

Henry: azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Sampson | 4 years old | neutered male | 66lbs | ID# A4788646 | Sampson is a very eager-to-please pup who has already had some previous training. A kind stranger found him out on the street and brought him home for a couple weeks while searching for an owner, and discovered that Sampson did very well with their own large dog and with their kids (ages 4+). He is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and would fit into almost anyone's family - learn more now at maricopa.gov/pets! MCACC

Sixlet: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A709974 AHS

Zadie | 3 years old | spayed female | 50lbs | ID# A4773156 | Zadie is a wiggly youngster who has already gotten a great head start on training - not only does she know how to sit and lie down on cue, one of her volunteer friends noted that she would automatically sit and wait anytime they paused on their walk! She likes to check in frequently with you for approval, adores getting attention and petting, and has been so friendly and gentle. She is already spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and can't wait to leave the shelter behind, so learn more now at maricopa.gov/pets! MCACC

Terracotta: https://www.azhumane.org/adopt/#A706219 AHS

Jakoda: https://azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

Tonka | 5 years old | neutered male | 75lbs | ID# A4727278 | Tonka is a handsome good boy who's been calling the shelter his home since April, and there isn't anything he'd love more than to finally be adopted into a real home. He adores women and may do well with kids as young as five. Men can be a little scary to him, but he has made friends with a few who are kind and patient enough for him to feel comfortable around. He loves playing with toys, cooling off in pools, and playing with his friends outside when the weather is nice. He is already neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to go home - learn more now at maricopa.gov/pets! MCACC

Onion - azsmalldog.org/meet-our-dogs/ AZSDR

