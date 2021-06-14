Additional buildings, renovations planned for iconic midtown Phoenix property

PHOENIX — Growing up in Phoenix, Tim O’Neil had always admired the look of the Phoenix Financial Center, familiarly known as the “Punch Card Building” in midtown.

“I’ve loved it forever,” he said. “The architectural character is strong.”

O’Neil’s company, Ironline Partners, and the property’s longtime owners, the Geddes family, have entered into a partnership to add new elements to the Phoenix Financial Center, which includes the 18-story office tower and two rotundas, and plan to add new uses to create a mixed-use campus at the corner of North Central Avenue and East Osborn Road.

The new additions are planned to be built on what is currently an asphalt lot on the east side of the property, and O’Neil said the additions will include apartments and boutique retail uses. It is unclear at this time how much square footage may be added to the complex.

“The existing tower and rotundas will be predominantly office and professional services, but really unique, modern spaces,” O'Neil said.

