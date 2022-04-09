62-year-old hits, kills man with car after argument

PHOENIX — 62-year-old Paul Scott was arrested late Friday night after he allegedly hit and killed a man with his car following an argument.

Police say they were called to a parking lot near 12th Street and Northern Avenue around midnight where they found Scott and another man who had been hit by a car.

Scott and the victim, an adult man who is yet to be identified, were in an argument about an hour before Scott allegedly ran the man over with his car, according to police.

Police say Scott stayed at the scene and asked someone nearby to call the police.

Scott was arrested and faces one count of first-degree murder.

The incident is currently under investigation. Police ask for anyone with information on the interaction between Scott and the victim to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-62-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.