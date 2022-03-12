6-year-old girl, Luna Nunez, missing from Guadalupe, MCSO investigating

GUADALUPE, AZ — A 6-year-old girl has been reported missing from Guadalupe, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday morning.

The child, identified as Luna Nunez, was reportedly last seen Friday night near Avenida del Yaqui and Calle Barbarita.

Her mother put her to bed Friday night around 10. p.m. and discovered she was gone around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

MCSO says Nunez was last wearing pink pajamas and may have a pink unicorn blanket with her.

She is about 4 feet, 2 inches tall, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

MCSO

Anyone with information is asked to contact MCSO at 602-876-1011.

