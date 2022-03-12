Watch
NewsPhoenix Metro News

Actions

6-year-old girl, Luna Nunez, missing from Guadalupe, MCSO investigating

Luna Nunez1.jpeg
MCSO
Luna Nunez1.jpeg
Posted at 9:09 AM, Mar 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-12 11:30:05-05

GUADALUPE, AZ — A 6-year-old girl has been reported missing from Guadalupe, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday morning.

The child, identified as Luna Nunez, was reportedly last seen Friday night near Avenida del Yaqui and Calle Barbarita.

Her mother put her to bed Friday night around 10. p.m. and discovered she was gone around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

MCSO says Nunez was last wearing pink pajamas and may have a pink unicorn blanket with her.

She is about 4 feet, 2 inches tall, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Luna Nunez1.jpeg

Anyone with information is asked to contact MCSO at 602-876-1011.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV