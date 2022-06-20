Watch
3 dead after incident at home near 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road

Police at the scene near 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road say three people are dead after an incident overnight.
Posted at 6:09 AM, Jun 20, 2022
PHOENIX — Three people are dead after an apparent double murder-suicide at a Phoenix residence overnight.

Officers responded to the area of 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road late Sunday night for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot and killed in front of an apartment.

A witness told officers they saw another man force a woman inside an apartment before more shots were fired.

When officers were safely able to enter the home, they found a woman who had been shot and killed. A man was also found in the home and was dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police say the suspect is believed to be the ex-boyfriend of the woman and the man who was killed was her current boyfriend.

The investigation is ongoing.

