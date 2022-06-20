3 dead after incident at home near 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road

PHOENIX — Three people are dead after an apparent double murder-suicide at a Phoenix residence overnight.

Officers responded to the area of 19th Avenue and Buckeye Road late Sunday night for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot and killed in front of an apartment.

A witness told officers they saw another man force a woman inside an apartment before more shots were fired.

SWAT Team leaving shortly after we heard a loud flash bang. Working to confirm details, we know at least one person has died. #abc15 https://t.co/YfOHPuTb86 pic.twitter.com/YBHpNNmkmv — Jamie Warren (@JamieABC15) June 20, 2022

When officers were safely able to enter the home, they found a woman who had been shot and killed. A man was also found in the home and was dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police say the suspect is believed to be the ex-boyfriend of the woman and the man who was killed was her current boyfriend.

The investigation is ongoing.