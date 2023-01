About 100 guests were displaced after an electrical fire at a hotel near I-17 and Dunlap Avenue Sunday night, according to officials.

Phoenix Fire Department says an electrical fire started in a utility room on the fifth floor around 7:30 p.m. The fire was isolated to that room.

The department's crisis response team is helping hotel management ensure guests are relocated.

No injuries were reported as a result of this fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.