10 March cold cases yet to be solved in the Valley

A teenager found dead in her family's home. A man's body found locked inside a bar's freezer. A woman believed to have been killed and then unknowingly dumped at a Phoenix waste facility.

The following 10 cold cases occurred in various years during the month of March. Please contact authorities if you have any information that could help solve them.

Murder of Pauline Burgette: March 1978

Silent Witness

Friends and neighbors saw 16-year-old Pauline "Robbin" Burgette throughout the day on March 11, 1978. However, the next day, the teenager was found dead in her duplex after being home alone.

Police believe she was murdered between 9 p.m. on March 11 and 5 p.m. on March 12.

The crime occurred near 24th Street and McDowell Road.

No suspects were identified.

A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest in connection with this crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO).

Murder of Maureen (Melissa) Green: March 2006

Silent Witness

On March 21, 2006, Maurice (Melissa) Green was walking along 35th Avenue near Glenrosa Avenue when a man fired a shot, killing Green.

A second man then provided the shooting suspect with a bicycle to flee the scene, according to police.

Both men involved in the shooting may have had prior contact with Green.

A reward of up to $5,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest in connection with this crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO).

Death of Flavio Aispuro: March 2020

Silent Witness

Officials say 67-year-old Flavio Aispuro was killed inside of his home sometime between 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, and 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3 of 2020.

No suspect information has been identified.

A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest in connection with this crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO).

Murder of Robert Clemons: March 1979

Silent Witness

Officials found the body of 44-year-old Robert Clemons locked in the freezer at Shane's Bar, located near 43rd Avenue and Camelback Road.

He was found after 7 a.m. on March 26, 1979, after he had apparently been shot to death after surprising burglary suspects.

Police believe he was killed in the early morning hours of March 26.

His vehicle, a Chevrolet El Camino, was stolen from the scene and later found in a neighborhood near 19th Avenue and Osborn Road.

No suspects were identified.

A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest in connection with this crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO).

Murder of Debra Asbury: March 1985

Silent Witness

Debra Asbury was found "brutally murdered" in a dirt area near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road on March 22, 1985.

The 27-year-old was seen on ATM video using her boyfriend's credit card, standing with a person of interest.

The person of interest, only identified as a white man, was not identified, but police would like to speak with him.

A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest in connection with this crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO).

Murder of Marcus Dickson: March 2009

Silent Witness

Twenty-one-year-old Marcus Dickson was riding his skateboard near 69th and Lewis avenues around 6 p.m. on March 21, 2009, when he was killed.

A dark-colored four-door vehicle driven by a woman pulled up to the victim, stopped in the street, and two Hispanic men got out of the backseat. They approached Dickson and one of the men shot him in the head, killing him. The suspects then got back in the vehicle and drove away. Another man was in the passenger seat at the time of the shooting, officials say.

A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest in connection with this crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO).

Murder of Christy Davey: March 2016

Silent Witness

Christy Davey was last seen on March 2, 2016. Her body was found a week later at a City of Phoenix Transfer Station.

Officials believe the 24-year-old was killed at another location before being unknowingly transported to the transfer station near 27th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

She was reportedly known to frequent the areas of 19th Avenue and Bell Road, and 15th Avenue and Camelback Road.

No suspect information has been identified, but her death is under investigation as a homicide.

A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest in connection with this crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO).

Murder of Gary Lee Duffield: March 2017

Silent Witness

The remains of Gary Lee Duffield were found in a burned-out Ahwatukee home on April 4, 2019.

Investigators learned that Duffield had been reported missing after a house fire at the location on March 19, 2017. The house had sat vacant and damaged until a clean-up crew discovered the body while they were working.

After the fire, officials said it was investigated as possible arson and accelerant was found at the scene, but the evidence was inconclusive. Searches were done at the home after the fire, but fire officials said it was possible they could have missed the victim during those searches.

A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest in connection with this crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO).

Murder of Armando Hernandez: March 2016

Silent Witness

Nineteen-year-old Armando Hernandez was stabbed to death at Edison Park near 19th and Roosevelt streets.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, March 16, 2016.

Police say Hernandez was involved in an argument at the time of the stabbing.

A 16-year-old was identified as a person of interest, but police are looking for more information to solve the case. Multiple witnesses were reportedly present and there are reports the altercation was recorded.

A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest in connection with this crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO).

Murder of Stephone Wickware: March 2003

Silent Witness

Seventeen-year-old Stephone Wickware was shot and killed on March 27, 2003.

The shooting took place near 59th and Glendale avenues around 10 p.m., according to police.

A man riding a bicycle reportedly shot Wickware, who witnesses say was trying to run away at the time.

A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest in connection with this crime. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO).