10 June cold cases yet to be solved in the Valley

PHOENIX — Three people found dead in a stolen and burned car, a young man killed at a house party, and a woman killed during an apparent road rage incident.

The following 10 cold cases occurred in various years during the month of June. Please contact authorities if you have any information that could help solve them.

Death of Blanca Acevedo - June 2010

Silent Witness

Police say 50-year-old Blanca Acevedo was found dead around 4:45 p.m. on June 27, 2010.

Her body was found when Phoenix Fire Department entered a building that was on fire near 35th and Orangewood avenues.

She was reportedly left alone at the building. Other employees reportedly left the building around 3:30 p.m.

Her death is considered a homicide. No suspects have been identified.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information about this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish).

Death of Laura Ann Gordon - June 1990

Silent Witness

Laura Ann Gordon, 36, was found dead in a field near 28th Street and Roeser Road around 11:30 a.m. on June 7, 1990.

No suspect information was identified.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information about this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish).

Murder of Santos Teodoro Alonso-Esquivel - June 2016

Silent Witness

Twenty-seven-year-old Santos Teodoro Alonso-Esquivel was shot several times in front of his home near 12th Avenue and Pima Street.

Police say he died from his injuries.

The shooting occurred around 8:50 p.m. on June 25, 2016.

No suspects have been identified.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information about this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish).

Death of Lynsey Chainhalt - June 2003

Silent Witness

Lynsey Chainhalt, 20, was driving with three of her friends around 2 a.m. near I-17 and Greenway Parkway when another vehicle cut them off.

The incident started a verbal altercation and the other driver followed Chainhalt and her friends to the area of 20th Street and Grovers Avenue. At that point, the suspects fired a gun multiple times their car.

Police say Chainhalt was killed and her friends were hurt during the incident.

The suspects fled in a dark blue Tahoe or Yukon with tinted windows. Three unknown suspects were involved, police say.

Investigators say Ricardo Sanchez-Molinares (aka Butcho) and Fermin Gomez (aka Mini) are persons of interest in the case and may have information.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information about this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish).

Murder of Derek Arvizu - June 2007

Silent Witness

Police say 20-year-old Derek Arvizu and Dominick Arvizu were attending a house party near 35th and Glendale avenues on July 29, 2007.

Around 2:10 a.m., an unidentified "Hispanic male" shot the pair during an argument.

Derek died at the scene and Dominick was treated at a hospital.

Police did not provide further information about the suspect.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information about this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish).

Triple homicide of Lisa Baker, Billy Kling, and Garth Tuggle - June 2014

Silent Witness

Lisa Baker, 57, William "Billy" Kling, 41, and Garth Tuggle, 25, were found dead inside of a burned-out stolen vehicle on June 9, 2014.

The trio had reportedly been shot and then burned, police say.

They were found near 219th Avenue and Sun Valley Parkway in Surprise, Arizona, around 2 p.m.

No suspects have been identified.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information about this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish).

Deaths of Ignacio Barrajas and Jorge Garcia - June 2012

Silent Witness

It was just after 1 a.m. on June 4, 2012, when police were called to a residence near 5th Street and Broadway Road.

Ignacio Barrajas, 28, and Jorge Garcia, 34, were found dead inside a house at the rear of the main house. The pair had been living in the home.

Police say they were shot and killed two days before they were found.

No suspects have been identified.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information about this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish).

Death of Alisha Marie Bellotte - June 2021

Silent Witness

Around 9 a.m. on June 3, 2021, Alisha Marie Bellotte (aka Alisha Marie Hale), 37, was found dead in a secluded area near I-10 and Baseline Road.

No suspects have been identified and investigators are looking for any information about the incident.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information about this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish).

Murders of Theodore Chappell and Macarthur Brookins - June 2001

Silent Witness

Theodore Chappell, 72, and Macarthur Brookins, 55, were found dead inside Chappell's home near 16th Street and Southern Avenue.

Police say the homicides occurred sometime between June 2 and June 5, 2001.

No suspects were identified.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information about this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish).

Death of Jeffrey Campbell - June 2012

Silent Witness

Jeffrey Douglas Campbell was found dead around 5 a.m. at Mountain View Park in north Phoenix.

Police say an argument or confrontation of some kind was heard around 3 a.m. and two men were seen running from the area.

Campbell, 54, who was known around the area and frequented the park, had been stabbed to death.

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information about this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-TESTIGO for Spanish).

