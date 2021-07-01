10 July cold cases yet to be solved in the Valley

PHOENIX — A woman found in the cab of a pickup truck. A couple found dead during a welfare check. A young man found lying unresponsive in the middle of a road.

The following 10 cold cases occurred during various years during the month of July. Please contact authorities if you have any information that could help solve them.

Murders of William and Barbara Singer: July 2014

On the afternoon of July 2, 2014, Phoenix police were called to conduct a welfare check on 81-year-old William Singer and 64-year-old Barbara Singer. No one had seen or heard from the couple for days.

When police entered the Singer’s home in the area of 34th Avenue and St. John Road in North Phoenix, they found the couple had been killed. Just four days earlier, on June 28 around 10:30 p.m., both William and Barbara were seen on surveillance video withdrawing large sums of money from a Wells Fargo ATM. Those who knew them said this was out of character. Investigators believe the Singers were taken back to their home and killed shortly after the ATM withdrawal.

Silent Witness is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information on this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Murder of Manuel Jimenez: July 1990

At 2:15 a.m. on Saturday, July 21, 1990, 50-year-old Manuel Jimenez was seen leaving Denny’s at Priest and Broadway in Tempe. That would be the last time he was seen alive. A little over three hours later, at 5:54 a.m., police found his body in the courtyard area of an apartment complex located at 1531 East Oak Street. Officials said that multiple items had been taken from him. Later, his 1976 white Buick 4-door was found abandoned at 1728 East Yale Street in Phoenix.

Silent Witness is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information on this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Death investigation of Jordan Boner: July 2018

Jordan Boner, 22, was found unresponsive with multiple injuries in the middle of 10200 North Black Canyon Access Road by police at 1:10 a.m. on July 20, 2018. Officers found him after responding to reports of an injured person. Boner was last seen alive at a nightclub with his friends in Scottsdale. He was brought to the hospital but was taken off life support a few days later after doctors informed his family that he was brain dead.

Silent Witness is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information on this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Murder of Fernando Chavez: July 2016

Twenty-five-year-old Fernando Chavez was found shot to death on Friday, July 15, 2016, around 11:30 p.m. His body was in the south parking lot of the Knights Inn Motel located at 1624 North Black Canyon Highway.

Silent Witness is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information on this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Murder of Ahmed Fahmi: July 2017

At 9:57 p.m. on Friday, July 7, 2017, 35-year-old Ahmed Fahmi was found dead at A&N smoke shop located at 910 West Hatcher Road. Police were responding to an alarm when they found Fahmi with an apparent gunshot wound. He was an employee at the store.

Silent Witness is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information on this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Murder of Jason Clitso: July 2016

On Wednesday, July 20, 2016, at 1:40 a.m., Jason Clitso was found stabbed to death in a parking lot located at 1812 West Camelback Road. As he was being attacked, a male friend tried to help Clitso, but the friend was also stabbed and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Investigators say there are three persons of interest who were across the street at the light rail platform before the attack. They are not suspects but are believed to have information about what happened.

Silent Witness is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information on this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Murder of Martha Helton: July 2007

The body of 50-year-old Martha Helton was found lying in the driveway of Fry’s Food Store on Saturday, July 28, 2007, at 2:54 a.m. The store is located at 6601 West Indian School Road in Phoenix. Investigators believe that Helton was killed at another location before she was left at the store.

Silent Witness is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information on this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Murders of Naomi Innis and Armando Cardona: July 2016

At approximately 10:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4, 2016, two males arrived at Southern Meadows trailer park located at 4001 West Southern Avenue in Phoenix. They fired multiple shots, striking and killing both 35-year-old Naomi Innis, and 45-year-old Armando Cardona. Six others, including a 2-year-old who was shot in the arm, sustained injuries. The two men were last seen fleeing the trailer park. Deputies believe the men left in a white passenger car.

Silent Witness is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information on this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Murder of DaRon Gibson: July 2007

Nineteen-year-old DaRon Gibson was found shot and killed at a music venue, The Clubhouse, on Sunday, July 8, 2007. His body was found between midnight and 1 a.m. outside of the venue located at 1350 East Broadway Road in Tempe. Gibson was seen in two altercations that night, one inside of The Clubhouse, and one outside.

Silent Witness is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information on this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Murder of Joann Lopez: July 2012

It was approximately 2:30 a.m. when police found the body of 32-year-old Joann Lopez in the area of 2800 West Washington Street in Phoenix. Lopez was found with a fatal gunshot wound inside the cab of a Chevrolet pickup truck.

Silent Witness is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information on this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

