10 August cold cases yet to be solved in the Valley

A pregnant woman shot while standing with her family. A woman who has been missing for 18 years. A man murdered while walking from his apartment.

The following 10 cold cases occurred in various years during the month of August. Please contact authorities if you have any information that could help solve them.

Murder of Michael Walls: August 2016

At 2:17 a.m. on Aug. 11, 2016, three armed suspects attempted to force entry into 60-year-old Michael Walls’ home located near 20th Street and Osborn Road. As Walls tried to prevent their entry, he was shot and killed.

Surveillance video captured the murder and attempted break-in. The suspects had their faces concealed, however, unique tattoos can be seen on one of the suspects. A sunburst-style tattoo can be seen on the right shoulder, a possible tribal band can be seen around the bicep, and another distinctive tattoo can be seen on the elbow. The same suspect also had a tattoo on his left arm.

Silent Witness is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information on this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Murder of Jairo Lopez Jr.: August 2020

On the morning of Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, 31-year-old Jairo Lopez Jr. was found dead in his vehicle. His car was located near 59th and Campbell avenues in Phoenix.

Silent Witness is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information on this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Murder of Tony Saucedo: August 2020

At 2 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, 26-year-old Tony Saucedo was found dead with a gunshot wound. His body was located along a canal between 79th Avenue and 83rd Avenue, between McDowell Road and the I-10.

Silent Witness is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information on this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Murder of Jane Doe: August 1992

It was approximately 9:45 a.m. on Aug. 6, 1992, when the body of an unknown woman was found in the desert. The body was located on the northwest corner of Baseline and Idaho roads in Apache Junction. The identity of the woman is still unknown and the area where she was found is a known transient gathering place.

Silent Witness is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information on this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Murder of Jeffrey Martin: August 1997

On Aug. 29, 1997, Jeffrey Martin was walking in the area of 27th Street and Thomas Road. While walking, he was shot to death. Investigators say he was walking from his apartment to a local business and was later found dead.

Silent Witness is offering up to a $5,100 reward for information on this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Murder of Mack Rue: August 2003

Twenty-three-year-old Mack Rue was driving his 1999 dark green Plymouth Neon westbound on the I-10 freeway between approximately 67th and 75th avenues on Aug. 22, 2003. Around 10:07 a.m., he was shot and killed by someone in a small white car. His 3-year-old son was also in the car but was unharmed.

Silent Witness is offering up to an $11,000 reward for information on this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Disappearance of Janet Fairhurst: August 2003

On Aug. 4, 2003, 59-year-old Janet Fairhurst was reported missing from Eagar, Arizona. Her last known contact was with her attorney. A little over 20 days later, on August 25, her blue 2003 Dodge Caravan was found abandoned in El Paso, Texas, about five hours away from Eagar.

Fairhurst is said to be between 5’0” and 5’5” tall, has brown hair and eyes, and was between 140 to 160 pounds at the time of her disappearance. She also has a misaligned wrist due to a prior fracture.

Silent Witness is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information on this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Murder of Deandra Gaseoma: August 2004

Deandra Gaseoma, 28, was standing in the front yard with her family near 38th Avenue and Osborn Road on Aug. 22, 2004. Around 10:20 p.m., shots were fired from an unknown location, and she was struck. She died from the gunshot wounds. Gaseoma was eight months pregnant at the time, and the baby survived.

Silent Witness is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information on this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Murders of Felizardo Figueroa and Jimmy Leyvas: August 2005

At approximately 1:48 p.m. on Aug. 17, 2005, Felizardo Figueroa and Jimmy Leyvas were shot and killed. Both were in their twenties. They were working on a house located near 19th and Sunland avenues in Phoenix.

Silent Witness is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information on this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

Murder of Bradley Eaton and Warrant for Juan Acosta: August 2006

Twenty-year-old Bradley Eaton was shot and killed on Aug. 23, 2006. Shortly after, police identified three suspects including then-20-year-old Juan Acosta, also known as Juan Acosta-Wong. Police say Acosta is currently 31 years old and may be in Mexico. In 2009, an arrest warrant was obtained for Acosta charging him with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, and first-degree robbery. The Mexican government has also validated this warrant in 2015. Authorities ask that if you see him, to not approach.

Silent Witness is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information on this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

