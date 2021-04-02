10 April cold cases yet to be solved in the Valley

One of the most wanted homicide suspects in America hasn't been located. A food vendor was shot and killed while working in Phoenix. A woman's body was discovered by a group picking up trash near a busy intersection.

The following 10 cold cases occurred in various years during the month of April. Please contact authorities if you have any information that could help solve them.

Robert Fisher's disappearance after the murders of his wife and children: April 2001

FBI

Robert Fisher's Scottsdale home exploded on April 10, 2001. Investigators later found the bodies of his wife, Mary, and two children, Brittney, 12, and Bobby, 10, inside the home. Fisher, who would turn 60 this month, is accused of murdering his wife and two children and blowing up their home. A family vehicle and his dog were found near Young, Arizona. To this day he has never been found and is a mainstay on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted list.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading directly to the arrest of Robert William Fisher.

Murder of Kristina West: April 2012

Silent Witness

On the morning of Sunday, April 1, 2012, officers were called to Sun West Cemetery in El Mirage where they located the body of 25-year-old Kristina West. Police say her death was a homicide but no suspects were identified.

Silent Witness is offering a $1,000 reward for information on this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Death of Ginger Bibb: April 2004

Silent Witness

Ginger Bibb's body was located along the side of the road in the area of 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road. A group of ROTC members collecting trash discovered her remains on April 22, 2004.

Her death is considered a homicide and no suspects have been identified.

Silent Witness is offering a $1,000 reward for information on this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Murder of Juan Cervantes: April 2019

Silent Witness

Sixty-two-year-old Juan Cervantes was beaten by an unknown suspect in the alley behind the A-1 Liquor Store located near 9th Street and Indian School Road. Officials say the suspect used a chain with a padlock to strike Cervantes in the head multiple times before using a tree branch to continue the assault. The victim suffered severe head trauma and died from his injuries.

Silent Witness is offering a $1,000 reward for information on this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Murder of Victor Galindo: April 2017

Silent Witness

On April 6, 2017, Victor Galindo, 28, was outside of the Woodmar Apartments along 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road when he got involved in an argument with two other men in the parking lot. One of the men reportedly retrieved a gun from a gray vehicle and fired several shots at Galindo, causing fatal injuries.

The two suspects, only identified as Hispanic men, reportedly drove away in the vehicle but have not been located. Police say the shooter is believed to have been in his 20s at the time of the incident.

Silent Witness is offering a $1,000 reward for information on this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Shooting death of Eladio Estrada: April 2017

Silent Witness

During the evening of April 25, 2017, 63-year-old Eladio Estrada was selling corn from his vendor cart in the parking lot of a business near 26th Street and Bell Road. He was selling items to a man when he was approached by another man armed with a gun.

The armed man reportedly tried to rob him and fired a shot, but missed. Police say he fired another shot as he was running and struck the victim, killing him.

A dark-colored four-door Dodge Stratus was involved in the incident, according to police.

Silent Witness is offering a $1,000 reward for information on this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Murder of Amado Camacho: April 2009

Silent Witness

Police believe 65-year-old Amado Camacho was killed during the night of April 7 or morning of April 8, 2009.

He was found in an alley near 16th and Oak streets, where he was a known transient.

Police say Camacho was wheelchair-bound.

Robbery may have been a motive but no suspects were identified.

Silent Witness is offering a $1,000 reward for information on this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Murders of Rebecca Rubalcava and William Rodriguez: April 1999

YCSO

On April 23, 1999, 20-year-old Rebecca Rubalcava and 39-year-old William Rodriguez, were found dead along Highway 93 between Wickenburg and Kingman, Arizona.

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says both victims had been shot in the head.

They last lived near 17th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

If you have any information about this homicide you are asked to call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232. A $10,000.00 cash reward is being offered.

Disappearance and death of Summer Sizemore: April 2001

Silent Witness

Thirty-six-year-old Summer Sizemore was reported missing on April 21, 2001, after she was last seen on April 18.

The day after she was reported missing, her body was found miles away outside an abandoned building near Chandler Blvd. and Gilbert Road.

She lived near 15th and Peoria avenues and did not have a vehicle or friends in the area where her body was found, police say.

Sizemore reportedly died as a result of blunt force trauma to the head. No suspects have been identified.

Silent Witness is offering a $1,000 reward for information on this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

Murder of Jaime Villanueva-Luna: April 2006

Silent Witness

Police say 16-year-old Jaime Villanueva-Luna was shot and killed on April 23, 2006, at approximately 8:00 a.m. near 47th Avenue and McDowell Road.

He was shot and killed in an alley and officials say a 1990s model, blue car, possibly a Lincoln, was observed by witnesses leaving the area after the crime.

Silent Witness is offering a $1,000 reward for information on this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.