YCSO: Man, 85, missing from Sycamore Canyon Creek area

PRESCOTT, AZ — Officials are looking for an 85-year-old man reported missing from the Sycamore Canyon Creek area.

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says David Williams left his home to visit a friend on Thursday. His vehicle was found near the trailhead at Sycamore Canyon Creek, but he was not with the vehicle.

His cell phone was last "pinged" on Thursday.

It's believed Williams may have tried to cross the wash thinking monsoon storm waters had begun to recede, YCSO says.

Search teams are in the area looking for signs of where Williams may be and YCSO is also asking the public for help with any information that could lead to him.

He is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 205 pounds, and has gray hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call YCSO at 928-771-3260.