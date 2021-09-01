Helicopter loses power during hiker rescue in Prescott

PRESCOTT, AZ — Two hikers are lucky to be alive after a rescue helicopter lost power while trying to pull them out of harm's way.

Officials say that on Friday, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Department received a call that two hikers were in danger on Pine Mountain.

Search and rescue teams, along with a rescue helicopter, were sent to locate the hikers who had been hiking all day.

The chopper crew located the hikers and began an air rescue off the mountain.

Officials say during the rescue, the chopper started to lose power when it was 3-5 feet in the air, forcing it to land. But due to the windy weather, the helicopter was pushed 20 feet into a dangerous area with big boulders and trees.

The chopper’s rotor hit a tree causing it to lose power, but the pilot was able to land safely with no injuries to anyone aboard.

YCSO

A DPS helicopter was called in to help complete the rescue, but due to high winds, was unable to help out.

The YCSO pilot decided the only way to get the hikers off the mountain safely was by hiking them eight miles out off the mountain.

The hikers told authorities the pilot saved their lives and were grateful for all he did for them.