Yavapai County deputy shot, suspect barricaded, sheriff's office says

YCSO deputy shot near Mayer, AZ
CCChopper
Posted at 1:39 PM, Jun 28, 2022
MAYER, AZ — A deputy was shot during an incident that turned into a barricade situation in Yavapai County on Tuesday.

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says the incident occurred in a Cordes Lakes neighborhood near Stagecoach Trail and Red Rock Road.

Officials say the deputy was shot, but they did not release details on the condition of the deputy.

What led to the incident is not yet known, but YCSO says the suspect has barricaded himself.

Residents are asked to avoid the area of Stagecoach and Red Rock at this time.

No further information has been released.

