Wisconsin hiker found dead at the Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON, AZ — A Wisconsin man has died while hiking at the Grand Canyon.

On February 17, officials received reports of an unresponsive hiker on the Bright Angel Trail, just below Havasupai Gardens.

Search and rescue crews with the National Park Service arrived in the area and determined the individual was dead.

He is described as a 56-year-old man from Pewaukee, Wisconsin, and was attempting a day hike to the Colorado River and back, park officials say.

NPS and the Coconino County Medical Examiner are investigating the incident and have not yet said what the cause of his death could be.