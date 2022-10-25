VIDEO: Fireball streaks across the sky in Kingman

KINGMAN, AZ — A European tourist captured an amazing video of what appears to be a meteor streaking across the Arizona sky Monday night.

The video from Paulius Vilimas, who was staying near Kingman, shows clear, dark skies before a bright light shoots across the sky and burns up in a multi-colored light show.

Paulius Vilimas

They said they were just recording a video of their cozy night of watching the stars when they captured the sight they didn't expect.

Vilimas says a “loud boom was heard in the distance” after they saw the fireball.

The International Meteor Organization shows there were nearly 100 reports of fireballs seen in Utah, Arizona, California, and Nevada around 7 p.m.

“What are the chances of filming it with a cellphone? I think the chances are close like winning the jackpot,” Vilimas said in a message to ABC15.

