Firefighters die in aircraft crash while battling fire in Mohave County

Bureau of Land Management - Arizona
Cedar Basin Fire
Posted at 8:22 PM, Jul 10, 2021
WICKIEUP, AZ — Two wildland firefighters have died after their aircraft crashed while battling the Cedar Basin Fire in Mohave County Saturday.

In a statement, The Bureau of Land Management says the crash occurred around 12 p.m. while performing an air attack over the fire near Wikieup.

"Our hearts go out to the families of our brave wildland firefighters,” The Bureau of Land Management said in a statement.

