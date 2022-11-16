Two people dead after train hits car on tracks west of Flagstaff

BELLEMONT, AZ — Two people are dead after a train hit a vehicle that was on the railroad tracks west of Flagstaff.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says they got a call around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday from BNSF Railroad personnel who said one of their eastbound trains had hit a vehicle on the tracks near mile marker 188 on Interstate 40.

When emergency personnel arrived, they found two people deceased in the vehicle. The sheriff's office says the vehicle was not at a railroad crossing and appeared to have been driving off-road when the accident happened.

Trains were shut down for about six hours as the investigation took place, but have since reopened.

The victims' identities are being withheld pending family notification.

The accident remains under investigation.