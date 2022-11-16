Watch Now
NewsNorthern Arizona News

Actions

Two people dead after train hits car on tracks west of Flagstaff

Authorities say the vehicle was not at a railroad crossing and appeared to have been driving off road when the accident happened
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
police-lights
Posted at 1:50 PM, Nov 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-16 15:50:10-05

BELLEMONT, AZ — Two people are dead after a train hit a vehicle that was on the railroad tracks west of Flagstaff.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says they got a call around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday from BNSF Railroad personnel who said one of their eastbound trains had hit a vehicle on the tracks near mile marker 188 on Interstate 40.

When emergency personnel arrived, they found two people deceased in the vehicle. The sheriff's office says the vehicle was not at a railroad crossing and appeared to have been driving off-road when the accident happened.

Trains were shut down for about six hours as the investigation took place, but have since reopened.

The victims' identities are being withheld pending family notification.

The accident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Win $1,000 in holiday cash with ABC15 Mornings' Watch and Win Giveaway