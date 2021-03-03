Menu

Two killed in Kingman structure fire

Posted at 10:00 AM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 12:00:53-05

KINGMAN, AZ — The Mohave County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly fire in Kingman.

On Tuesday night crews with the Northern Arizona Fire District and Kingman Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire on Bridlebit Avenue.

Upon arrival firefighters found the structure fully involved and worked to douse the flames.

After extinguishing the fire human remains of at least two people were located inside the residence.

The names of the victims or an exact cause of death hasn't been released.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Mohave County Sheriff's Office at 928-753-0753 or call the toll free number at 1-800-522-4312 and reference
DR#21-008102.

