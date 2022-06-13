Tennessee woman dies after falling into Colorado River at Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, AZ — A Tennessee woman has died after a weekend incident along the Colorado River.

Grand Canyon National Park officials say 47-year-old Sheetal Patel was cooling off Saturday afternoon along Pipe Creek Beach when she fell into the water and was caught by the river current.

Commercial guides were able to reach the woman by boat and started CPR.

Patel was later reported dead despite lifesaving efforts.

The woman had reportedly hiked into the Grand Canyon to meet a multi-day commercial boating trip from Phantom Ranch.

The incident is under investigation.