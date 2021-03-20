YCSO searching for apparent road rage suspect near Prescott

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect after he allegedly shot at another vehicle in an apparent road rage incident Friday afternoon.

YCSO said it happened near Walker Road and the South Short entrance to Lynx Lake, east of Prescott.

The victim told authorities they were driving down Walker Road and passed the suspect's vehicle that was going slower.

The suspect then reportedly attempted to rear-end the victim who was trying to distance himself from the suspect's vehicle.

Sheriff officials said the victim heard a popping sound and realized something had hit his car. The victim looked back and said he saw the suspect pointing a black handgun outside the driver's side window of a Toyota 4-Runner.

Deputies said they later confirmed a round had struck the back of the victim's vehicle.

Authorities said the victim sped away and the suspect, who was last seen on Walker Road, stopped following him.

The victim did not suffer injuries and it is believed the suspect was the only individual in the Toyota 4-Runner.

The suspect vehicle is described as a late 1990s to early 2000s white Toyota-4 Runner, slightly lifted, with white bumpers towing a single axle utility trailer and a mesh type loading ramp.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 50s to early 60s, with gray hair and is possibly balding, with a "big nose" and a thick gray and white mustache.

If anyone has information regarding the suspect or suspect vehicle, please call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1800-932-3232 or report the tip online at yavapaisw.com.