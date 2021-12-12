Suspect arrested after shooting at Prescott Valley home, pursuit ending with crash

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ — A suspect has been arrested after he reportedly shot at a home in Prescott Valley Saturday and led authorities on a chase that ended after he collided with another vehicle.

Just before 4 p.m., Prescott Valley police received a call of shots fired near Fain Road and Route 69.

Officers responded and were directed to the suspect's vehicle by witnesses.

The suspect, identified as 60-year-old Robert St. Aubin, soon fled heading westbound on State Route 69, leading to a police chase, police say.

St. Aubin's vehicle struck a curb and lost a tire, striking another driver's vehicle. No injuries were reported to the driver.

St. Aubin kept heading westbound on State Route 69 and soon lost control of his vehicle. He then struck a traffic control box and collided with a pickup truck with multiple people, according to police.

He was placed into custody and taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Before police arrived at the initial scene, officials say a domestic incident happened involving a 65-year-old woman and her 3-year-old grandson.

The woman and child had been confronted by St. Aubin who reportedly fired several shots after being locked out of the woman's home.

Police say the woman was treated for other injuries but was not struck by any bullets. The grandson did not suffer any injuries during the incident.

St. Aubin was arrested and faces multiple charges that include second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and endangerment.