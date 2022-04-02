Watch
NewsNorthern Arizona News

Actions

State trooper, suspect shot in Kingman

DPS.jpg
Courtesy: Arizona Department of Public Safety
(Photo courtesy of Arizona Department of Public Safety)
DPS.jpg
Posted at 8:26 PM, Apr 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-01 23:26:01-04

KINGMAN — A state trooper was shot Friday afternoon in Kingman near Thompson and Powell Avenues.

DPS says the trooper is in stable condition. One suspect was shot by troopers and a second was taken into custody.

The suspect who was shot has been hospitalized.

Authorities have not given any information on what led up to the shooting or the condition of the suspect shot.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest developments.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The ABC15 Arizona Let Joe Know Team finds solutions to everyday consumer problems