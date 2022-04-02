State trooper, suspect shot in Kingman

KINGMAN — A state trooper was shot Friday afternoon in Kingman near Thompson and Powell Avenues.

DPS says the trooper is in stable condition. One suspect was shot by troopers and a second was taken into custody.

The suspect who was shot has been hospitalized.

Today, at approximately 3:40 p.m., a trooper was involved in a shooting that occurred in the area of Thompson Avenue and Powell Avenue in Kingman. One trooper was shot and is in stable condition. One suspect was shot and has been hospitalized. (1/2) — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) April 2, 2022

Authorities have not given any information on what led up to the shooting or the condition of the suspect shot.

This is an ongoing investigation.

