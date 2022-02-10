Show Low police searching for senior citizen who lost cash

SHOW LOW, AZ — Show Low police are on a mission to return more than $6,000 in cash to a senior citizen. The man accidentally dropped the money inside the Safeway in Show Low on Wednesday. He was caught on surveillance video and the hope is someone will recognize him.

"He's just basically walking through the store, in between registers and some of the aisles. As he's walking, you can see that he has the limp. He's pulling something in and out of his pocket and that item falls without him noticing whatsoever. He continues walking," says Officer Chris Lowe, Show Low Police Department.

Officers say a woman found a plastic bag on the ground, with the large amount of cash inside. She turned it straight into management, who then called police.

"For somebody to have that much character and integrity - to see that kind of cash, no other ID or anything else even associated with it - even such would be a miracle, but to have those type of qualities in somebody and then come forward and turn that into the store, is fantastic. So, I want to give a special thanks to that lady," says Officer Lowe.

Police shared the situation on social media in hopes it will help in finding the senior citizen. Safeway employees say he's a regular customer, but, they don't know his name nor have any way of reaching him. Officer Lowe is hoping this all comes full circle.

"Starting with that first lady who turned it into Safeway, the management stepping up, going forward, and then calling us. It would just be a great evolution to come back around and be able to kind of ease his concerns," says Officer Lowe.

If you recognize the man, you're asked to call Show Low police.