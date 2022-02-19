Watch
Sheriff's office: Man shot after pointing gun at child

Police lights
Posted at 11:26 AM, Feb 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-19 13:26:00-05

BEAVER DAM, AZ — Arizona authorities say a Utah police officer shot and killed a man who allegedly pointed a gun at a child following a pursuit involving several law enforcement agencies.

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office said the child was unharmed in the shooting Thursday in Beaver Dam in northwestern Arizona.

The office said a St. George Police Department tactical team member killed 30-year-old Oscar Alcantara after Alcantara got out of a vehicle, ran into the desert and refused to release the child.

The office said the chase began after Washington City, Utah, police detectives went to a location in St. George while investigating a disorderly conduct incident involving a gun.

