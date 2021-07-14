Sheriff: 1-year-old boy pulled from Golden Valley pool in critical condition

GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ — Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says a 1-year-old boy is in critical condition after being pulled from a backyard pool in Golden Valley on Tuesday evening.

The child was reportedly found floating in the family’s above-ground pool around 7:30 p.m. After the child was pulled from the water with no pulse, his father started CPR before medical crews arrived.

MCSO says medical crews were able to regain a pulse and the child was taken to a hospital in Las Vegas in critical condition.

Detectives say the family had been swimming earlier in the evening and the children continued to play near the pool after they exited the water. The child got separated from the other siblings and was in the water for up to 15 minutes, officials say.

MCSO says no fencing surrounds the pool.

The investigation is ongoing.

