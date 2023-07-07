YCSO: Following a search, hiker is found dead on a Bell Rock trail

SEDONA — A 38-year-old man was found dead on a Bell Rock trail in Sedona following a search Friday morning.

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office began looking for the man after he had not shown up for work on Thursday.

The man's roommate told YCSO that he was an avid hiker and would often hike on trails at Cathedral Rock and Bell Rock.

YCSO officials found the man's car in the Bell Rock parking lot and pinged his phone, showing that he was in the area.

A DPS Ranger helicopter and the YCSO Back Country Search and Rescue Unit began to look for the man that evening but had difficulties doing so due to the darkness.

At 6 a.m. Friday, crews returned to Bell Rock to continue the search.

Crews located the man, who appeared to be taking one of the main trails to the top of the mountain.

The man, who was hiking in an extremely technical section, slipped and fell to his death.