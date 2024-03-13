Woman dead after overnight mobile home fire in Sedona

SEDONA, AZ — Sedona Fire officials say a woman died after a fire in a mobile home community overnight.

Fire crews responded to the Sunset Mobile Home Park around 11 p.m. Tuesday for a large blaze that had engulfed a home and its surrounding trees.

ABC15 viewer Tony Hilliard sent a video, in the player above, from the scene showing the devastating flames ripping through the trees.

Crews were reportedly alerted to a person who may have been inside the home still, and when they entered the home, crews found an “older adult woman.” She was removed from the home and taken to a hospital where she died.

The victim has not been publicly identified as of Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to other homes or structures.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.