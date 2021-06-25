Pricey! Sedona ranch sells for $14,750,000

El Rojo Grande Ranch was originally built for the iconic Wrigley family and was later sold to the Hills family of Hills Bros. Coffee. It recently sold for $14,750,000. The buyer purchased two listings on the same property through agents Ed Pennington and Jeanette Sauer, according to Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty.

The largest privately owned property in Sedona had been on the market since 2006. The seller turned down numerous offers from developers because she wanted to preserve the land.

The property has a private 2.5-acre park with red rocks, a main 6,700-square-foot house, horse and veterinary facilities, and a private cantina bar.

Photos/info from Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty.