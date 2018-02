SEDONA, AZ - The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 near Stoneman Lake were shut down for several hours Monday afternoon while Department of Public Safety investigated a 15-vehicle wreck.

DPS officials say 15 vehicles were involved in a pileup crash at milepost 313 near Sedona.

ADOT tweeted about the closure around 3 p.m.

***CLOSED*** I-17 Northbound is closed 20 miles before #Flagstaff at mp 313. Please postpone travel through this area until the crash has cleared and weather improves. #azwx pic.twitter.com/tdWminy5uj — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 19, 2018

There were injuries reported in the crash, with at least one being serious, but as of Monday night officials were not able to provide an exact number of how many were injured or taken to the hospital.

Northbound lanes were eventually reopened at milepost 298 around 6 p.m.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

