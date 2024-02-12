Man in his 70s died after falling on a Sedona hiking trail

SEDONA, AZ — A 79-year-old man died over the weekend after falling while on a hike in Sedona.

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened Saturday just before 1 p.m. on Pyramid Trail in Sedona. Sedona firefighters responded to the scene after the man fell approximately 35 feet while hiking with his wife.

The man reportedly suffered head injuries during the fall and died at the scene.

Witnesses told officials that the man appeared to be struggling during the hike. Several of the witnesses say they asked the man if he was ok and he said yes.

YCSO says the man was visiting Sedona with his wife from Maine.

His identity hasn't been released.

ABC15 has done several stories about hiking safety. Some tips from the Phoenix Fire Department include drinking lots of water, taking a cell phone, and knowing your limits. Click here for more hiking safety tips.