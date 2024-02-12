Watch Now
Man in his 70s died after falling on a Sedona hiking trail

The 79-year-old man fell approximately 35 feet and hit his head
Sedona
Posted at 2:06 PM, Feb 12, 2024
SEDONA, AZ — A 79-year-old man died over the weekend after falling while on a hike in Sedona.

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened Saturday just before 1 p.m. on Pyramid Trail in Sedona. Sedona firefighters responded to the scene after the man fell approximately 35 feet while hiking with his wife.

The man reportedly suffered head injuries during the fall and died at the scene.

Witnesses told officials that the man appeared to be struggling during the hike. Several of the witnesses say they asked the man if he was ok and he said yes.

YCSO says the man was visiting Sedona with his wife from Maine.

His identity hasn't been released.

