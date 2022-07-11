Man drowns while cliff diving near Slide Rock State Park

SEDONA, AZ — A man has died after going underwater and not resurfacing Saturday afternoon near Slide Rock State Park.

According to the Sedona Fire District, rescue crews were called to the area of the Manzanita Campground along SR 89A, near Slide Rock Saturday around 3:45 p.m. A man was reportedly cliff diving in a popular area and did not resurface.

After approximately one hour of searching, the adult man was found submerged underwater and deceased.

The man’s identity hasn’t been released.

The Sedona Fire District says DPS, ADOT, National Forest Service Law Enforcement, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, and the Coconino County Medical Examiner all assisted in this incident.