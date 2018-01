SEDONA, AZ - The FBI is investigating a shooting Friday evening involving a federal officer. The incident happened along State Route 89A just north of Sedona.

One suspect was transported to the hospital, but no officers were injured. The suspect's injuries and condition are unknown.

Details on what led to the shooting are unclear at this time.

UPDATE: Southbound traffic is being turned around at Forest Highlands. Northbound traffic is being turned around at milepost 375.5. #aztraffic https://t.co/VQUbcEXTym — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) January 6, 2018

Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest on this developing situation.