Cottonwood PD: Children found covered in feces, mom arrested

COTTONWOOD, AZ - Cottonwood police have arrested a 32-year-old woman in what they call, "one of the worst cases of neglect some of the officers involved have ever seen."

Sarah Easterday-Shortridge faces several charges in connection with the crime.

On the morning of March 10, the Verde Valley Regional SWAT team served a search warrant at a home near 12th Street and Mingus Avenue.

Officers were made aware of the residence after a person received medical treatment from being pistol-whipped by a man staying at the home the night before.

Police say officers found Easterday-Shortridge's three children, all under the age of five, living in "deplorable conditions." The abandoned home reportedly had feces, trash, debris, broken glass, and rotting food throughout.

Officers described the residence as a "flop-house" for drug users.

The children were transported to a medical center where they received treatment and hygiene.

Police say the kids were suffering from lice, open sores, scabies, bumps, and were covered in feces.

The Department of Child Safety was called to the scene and the children were removed from Easterday-Shortridge’s custody, police said.

She has been charged with several felonies including child abuse, endangerment, neglect or abuse of a minor and possession of drug paraphernalia.