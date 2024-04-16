California woman died after falling down a cliff while hiking in Sedona

SEDONA, AZ — A woman has died after falling down a cliff while hiking with family in the Sedona area.

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, 40-year-old Zynad Joseph was with her husband and child when she fell 140 feet off the cliff on Bear Mountain trail. A group of hikers were able to get to Joseph and attempt to help her but she did not survive.

Rescue crews including search and rescue and a DPS Ranger helicopter assisted in getting to Joseph, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

YCSO says the family is from California and was renting a home on Airbnb in the area at the time.

*The photo above depicts a Sedona trail but not specifically Bear Mountain.

The woman's husband and child were airlifted off the trail but were unharmed.

YCSO is still investigating the cause of the woman's fall. Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call YCSO at 928-771-3260.