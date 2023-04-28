Ambiente, A Landscape Hotel: Sedona hotel named on Condé Nast Traveler 2023 Hot List

If you want to stay at the best of the best, you don’t have to go far — Condé Nast Traveler has added a Sedona hotel to its 2023 Hot List.

Condé Nast recognized Ambiente, A Landscape Hotel, as one of the top places on the list, making it the only Arizona location on the list.

Provided to KNXV, Jeff Zaruba

The Hot List features “the world’s best new hotels, cruises, restaurants, cultural destinations and transportation projects whose style, ethos and service set new standards for hospitality,” according to a news release.

Ambiente opened in northern Arizona earlier this year as a “first-of-its-kind concept.” It offers a "scenic escape with modern, elegant accommodations in a nature-focused setting," according to the website.

Provided to KNXV, Jeff Zaruba

"With great respect for the land and all the creatures who roam it, our innovative, elevated design provides for minimal impact to the natural environment," Ambiente says.

The property is highlighted alongside safari destinations in Africa, waterside experiences in Asia, museums in Europe, and much more.

See the full Condé Nast write-up of Ambiente here or see the full 2023 Hot List here.