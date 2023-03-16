Watch Now
NewsNorthern Arizona News

Actions

Sedona neighborhoods evacuated due to elevated water levels in Oak Creek

Several Sedona neighborhoods are in GO evacuation status Wednesday night due to elevated water levels in Oak Creek.
Oak Creek Canyon Flagstaff Sedona
Posted at 9:41 PM, Mar 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-16 01:32:52-04

Several Sedona neighborhoods are in GO evacuation status Wednesday night due to elevated water levels in Oak Creek.

The following areas are under the evacuation order:

  • Trails End Rd
  • Trails End Ln
  • Blackhawk Ln
  • Newcastle Ln
  • Oak Creek Mobilodge
  • Copper Cliffs Dr
  • Copper Cliffs Ln
  • Sycamore Rd
  • the Villas at Poco Diablo Resort
  • Center for the New Age
  • Rancho Sedona RV park
  • houses north of the Rancho Sedona RV park on Bear Wallow Ln

Sedona officials say the shelter is located at Camp Verde Middle School Gym and small animals and pets can be sheltered at the Community Shelter at 395 South Main Street in Camp Verde.

Portions of central Arizona are under a flood watch through Thursday morning due to heavy rain and snow melt.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!