Sedona neighborhoods evacuated due to elevated water levels in Oak Creek

Several Sedona neighborhoods are in GO evacuation status Wednesday night due to elevated water levels in Oak Creek.
The following areas are under the evacuation order:
- Trails End Rd
- Trails End Ln
- Blackhawk Ln
- Newcastle Ln
- Oak Creek Mobilodge
- Copper Cliffs Dr
- Copper Cliffs Ln
- Sycamore Rd
- the Villas at Poco Diablo Resort
- Center for the New Age
- Rancho Sedona RV park
- houses north of the Rancho Sedona RV park on Bear Wallow Ln
Sedona officials say the shelter is located at Camp Verde Middle School Gym and small animals and pets can be sheltered at the Community Shelter at 395 South Main Street in Camp Verde.
Portions of central Arizona are under a flood watch through Thursday morning due to heavy rain and snow melt.
Periods of heavy rain and snow melt through Thursday will lead to rises on area waterways, leading to the potential for flooding in some areas.— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) March 14, 2023
A Flood Watch is in effect for Wednesday morning into Thursday morning for portions of central Arizona. #azwx pic.twitter.com/pzvFsMD040