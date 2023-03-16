Sedona neighborhoods evacuated due to elevated water levels in Oak Creek

Several Sedona neighborhoods are in GO evacuation status Wednesday night due to elevated water levels in Oak Creek.

The following areas are under the evacuation order:



Trails End Rd

Trails End Ln

Blackhawk Ln

Newcastle Ln

Oak Creek Mobilodge

Copper Cliffs Dr

Copper Cliffs Ln

Sycamore Rd

the Villas at Poco Diablo Resort

Center for the New Age

Rancho Sedona RV park

houses north of the Rancho Sedona RV park on Bear Wallow Ln

Sedona officials say the shelter is located at Camp Verde Middle School Gym and small animals and pets can be sheltered at the Community Shelter at 395 South Main Street in Camp Verde.

Portions of central Arizona are under a flood watch through Thursday morning due to heavy rain and snow melt.