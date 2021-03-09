Menu

Schools boss quit after porn found on computer, per AP report

Felicia Fonseca/AP
FILE - In this March 1, 2016 file photo Tommy Lewis, director of the Navajo Department of Dine Education, speaks at a public meeting, in Leupp, Ariz. Lewis, whose career spans decades in tribal communities and northern Arizona resigned from his latest post in Coconino County after officials discovered pornographic material on his work-issued computer, according to records obtained by The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca, File)
Posted at 2:13 PM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 16:14:38-05

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — A longtime educator whose career included high-profile jobs on the Navajo Nation resigned from his latest post as an Arizona county schools superintendent after officials discovered pornographic images on his work-issued computer.

Tommy Lewis Jr. resigned as the Coconino County superintendent of schools in late January, citing personal reasons.

But records obtained by The Associated Press show he was under investigation for potential criminal activity.

The investigation in Arizona ended recently with no charges against him. Law enforcement officials say none of the material discovered involved the exploitation of children.

The county's Information Technology Department also found Lewis tried to access explicit or pornographic websites more than 100 times since early December.

