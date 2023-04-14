Relief coming to Camp Verde Family Farm after flood

CAMP VERDE, AZ — A Camp Verde business owner is recovering after devastating floods hit northern Arizona last month.

"It's just been an amazing few weeks for us,” said Marshall Miglin. "It's just been an amazing outpour of people just wanting to help in any way they can."

ABC15 met with Miglin just one day after he lost dozens of chickens, equipment, heirlooms, and damage from Verde River flood waters.

A water rescue operation saved one of his friends and two of his pigs from the flood at Sunnyside Farms in Camp Verde.

When we spoke to Miglin, he wasn't sure he could financially keep the farm going.

“We actually do have some new birds out in the field already. And from when you guys were here, to see how brown the field was, how green it is already? It’s truly amazing,” Miglin said as he smiled.

Support, love, and labor have kept the farm afloat.

"Our biggest hurdle right now is our floor field,” Miglin said. “We don't have irrigation because the water breakthrough actually sucked out about 10 feet worth of soil and exposed our irrigation pipes which separated. All our fencing was wiped out. So, putting crops in putting animals back out in the field. You know, that's going to be some issues with predators coming in and other animals eating the crops."

Now even more help is coming to Sunnyside Farm. Governor Katie Hobbs directed $200,000 from the general fund to help with relief.

The Emergency Declaration will offer funding, resources, and support to repair infrastructure from flooding in Yavapai County from March 15 - 23.

