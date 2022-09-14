Watch Now
Yavapai County seeks help solving 20-year cold case murder of Prescott woman

PRESCOTT, AZ — The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help solving a cold case.

About 20 years ago, then 60-year-old Arleen Cilione was found dead south of Prescott, and her murder has remained a mystery ever since.

On September 19, 2002, Cilione was celebrating her birthday at Donna’s Hut bar, near Goodwin Street and Summit Avenue.

That evening she went to the American Legion in Prescott and then returned to Donna’s Hut.

According to Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Cilione was seen in the company of two men in front of the bar in the parking lot. Investigators believe a van seen in the parking lot may have been involved in her disappearance.

Four months later, police found Cilione’s decomposed body off State Route 89 at mile marker 299 south of Prescott.

Evidence found at the location of the body shows Cilione was murdered, announced YCSO.

Arleen Cilione was 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighed about 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

A cash reward is available for anyone that provides information leading to an arrest.

If you have any information call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. Remember all tips are anonymous.

