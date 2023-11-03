Yavapai County judge resigns months after DUI arrest

YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ — A Yavapai County judge has resigned from her position after being arrested for driving under the influence in March of this year.

Cele Hancock was arrested on March 23 on suspicion of DUI. She was later convicted of misdemeanor DUI in May.

To resolve a Commission Disciplinary Counsel complaint Hancock agreed to give up her position as a Yavapai County judge and agreed that she will not serve "as a judicial officer in any capacity in the State of Arizona," according to a release from the State of Arizona Commission on Judicial Conduct. She was first elected to the bench in 2010.

According to Prescott police, breath tests showed Hancock initially had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.158% with later tests at 0.219% and 0.214% —all far above Arizona’s DUI threshold of 0.08% for drivers.