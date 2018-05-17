Teen driver hurt in horrific crash near Prescott; officials looking for witnesses

PRESCOTT, AZ - Prescott Police officials have released photos from a serious crash this week that left a teenage driver with serious injuries.

According to police, 19-year-old Brock Everist, a resident of Dewey, was involved in a fiery crash around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday along Highway 89A.

Officials say Everist was headed westbound near Granite Dells Parkway when he left the roadway and struck the center median, hitting protection barrels in front of the overpass. Everist's car then went airborne and hit a bridge support pillar head-on, forcing his vehicle into the eastbound lanes where it caught fire.

Photos from the scene show Everist's 1999 Toyota sedan with extreme damage from the impact. Officials say he suffered significant injuries and was flown to a Phoenix-area hospital where he is in critical condition.

Police are actively investigating what caused the crash and they're asking for witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Attenberger at 928-777-1999.