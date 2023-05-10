Prescott woman walking dog seriously hurt in hit-and-run crash, suspect arrested

PRESCOTT, AZ — A Phoenix man was arrested last week after a hit-and-run crash in Prescott that left a woman with serious injuries.

Prescott Police Department said a woman was walking her dog last Wednesday morning when she was struck by a pick-up truck. The driver then fled the scene without making any attempts to help the victim.

The victim was flown to a Phoenix hospital in very critical condition. Her dog was not injured, police say.

Video from a nearby business captured the incident, and officials were able to identify the suspect vehicle.

Investigators found the suspect vehicle and detained the driver, a 25-year-old man from Phoenix. He reportedly admitted to his involvement in the crash and the truck also had corresponding damage.

He was booked into jail on multiple charges.