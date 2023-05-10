Watch Now
NewsNorthern Arizona NewsPrescott News

Actions

Prescott woman walking dog seriously hurt in hit-and-run crash, suspect arrested

The driver reportedly struck the woman in his truck and fled the scene
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Prescott hit-and-run crash
Posted at 11:04 AM, May 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-10 14:23:01-04

PRESCOTT, AZ — A Phoenix man was arrested last week after a hit-and-run crash in Prescott that left a woman with serious injuries.

Prescott Police Department said a woman was walking her dog last Wednesday morning when she was struck by a pick-up truck. The driver then fled the scene without making any attempts to help the victim.

The victim was flown to a Phoenix hospital in very critical condition. Her dog was not injured, police say.

Video from a nearby business captured the incident, and officials were able to identify the suspect vehicle.

Investigators found the suspect vehicle and detained the driver, a 25-year-old man from Phoenix. He reportedly admitted to his involvement in the crash and the truck also had corresponding damage.

He was booked into jail on multiple charges.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!