Prescott Valley student allegedly threatens to 'shoot up' school during 'dark joke'

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ - A Prescott Valley student could be facing charges after he was allegedly overheard making "dark jokes" on campus.

Authorities responded to Bradshaw Mountain High School on Tuesday afternoon after a 15-year-old student was heard saying, "I might as well shoot up the school and take out as many people as possible because there is no point in living."

The teen was reported to authorities by another student, police said. The 15-year-old who allegedly made the threat denied any intention of carrying out the threat.

An investigation is ongoing at this time and potential charges have been submitted for review. The student and his parents were provided with additional resources and the Humboldt Unified School District is continuing to look into the incident.

The Prescott Valley Police Department is taking the opportunity to remind all students, "If you see something, say something." Some reportable activities include:

Suspicious activity

Threatening statements

Actions that are out of the ordinary

Statements that are out of the ordinary

Parents are also asked to talk to their children and encourage them to report unusual activity or statements in an effort to prevent future tragedies.