Prescott police warning residents of aggressive coyote

Posted at 5:30 PM, Oct 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-18 20:30:42-04

PRESCOTT, AZ — Police are warning residents of an aggressive coyote who attacked at least four people in a Prescott neighborhood.

Officials say on Sunday morning, officers responded to the area of Prescott Lakes Subdivision off Smoketree Lane after the coyote bit a 62-year-old woman who was walking her dog. Police say the woman was treated for minor injuries as well as possible rabies exposure.

During their investigation, police learned that at least three more residents in the area had come in contact with what appears to be the same animal. Officials say during those encounters, the coyote nipped at the victims, without actually biting them.

Officers from the Arizona Game and Fish Department responded to the area, as well as a USDA Wildlife Agent, to try and find the coyote. Police say the coyote has not been located and the cause of this unusual behavior is unknown.

Police are warning residents in the area to be on the lookout for any wild animals acting unusual or aggressive and to use extreme caution while walking in the area of Prescott Lakes Subdivision, especially while walking pets.

Residents are asked to call 928-445-3131 or 911 with an emergency situation.

