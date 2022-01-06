Prescott police: Officer fatally shoots armed woman in bank

PRESCOTT, AZ — Authorities say an armed woman who reportedly had been threatening employees of a Prescott bank is dead after being shot inside the bank by an office officer on Wednesday.

A police department statement said an officer responding to a report of an armed suspect threatening employees "located the suspect inside the bank," resulting in the fatal shooting.

The statement didn't identify the dead person but a department spokesman said she was an adult.

The statement said the officer was not injured and that an outside agency, the Arizona Department of Public Safety, was asked to investigate the incident.