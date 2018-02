PRESCOTT, AZ - Prescott police have arrested a 65-year-old man in connection with a homicide in Texas from 1987.

According to police, on January 30, they were contacted by the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office in Texas for help in locating Larry Moore.

Bexar County officials told Prescott police they were trying to locate Moore in connection with a cold case homicide investigation.

The following week, police say they received information from Bexar County that Moore had a valid warrant for his arrest.

On Friday, officers took Moore into custody near Willow Creek and Iron Springs roads.

According to police, prior arrangements were made with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office to transport Moore to jail as he is a wheelchair user.

He was booked into jail for the warrant in Texas and faces a capital murder charge.