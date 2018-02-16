PD: Pair attacked by woman's ex at Prescott Valley home

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ - A man is facing assault charges after finding his ex-girlfriend with another man at her Prescott Valley home and stabbing him with a pair of scissors, police say.

According to Prescott Valley police, on Sunday, 43-year-old Micah Shane Wilson went to the woman's home, near State Route 69 and Navajo Drive, where he found her with the victim "in a compromising situation."

A fight ensued, at which time Wilson reportedly grabbed a pair of scissors and stabbed the victim in the back. During the altercation, Wilson also assaulted his former girlfriend. He then fled on foot, police say.

The male victim was flown to Deer Valley Medical Center for a punctured lung and fractured ribs. The woman sustained bruises and was treated locally.

Wilson was located and taken into custody on Tuesday. He was booked into the YCSO jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated domestic violence, domestic violence assault, and disorderly conduct.