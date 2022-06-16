One person dead after Prescott police shooting Wednesday

PRESCOTT, AZ — A deadly police shooting is under investigation in Prescott.

At about 9 p.m. Wednesday, Prescott police were called to a home on Fourth Street for reports of a female trespassing and verbally threatening the property owner.

When officers arrived they located the person still inside the residence.

Police officials say during the initial contact the female also verbally threatened officers which resulted in them "utilizing lethal force."

Prescott police officials did not clarify "lethal force" nor did they say how many officers were involved.

The female was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name hasn't been released.

Further details on the incident were not released, but police did call the incident an officer-involved shooting.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating.

No other details have been released.