Juveniles sought after kittens found dead on Prescott elementary school campus

PRESCOTT, AZ — Prescott Police Department is asking the public for help solving an animal cruelty case at an area school.

On July 26, officials were called to the Taylor Hicks Elementary School Campus where two kittens were found dead in the parking lot. Both appeared to have suffered blunt force trauma.

Two other kittens were also found nearby and were severely dehydrated, thin, and covered in urine and feces. The two surviving kittens were taken to an animal hospital for treatment.

Police say three or four boys were heard making noise in the parking lot near the campus baseball fields around midnight the night before.

Video surveillance from the school showed what appears to be multiple juveniles who attempted to conceal their faces after seeing the cameras while climbing on the roof.

One of the boys may have been wearing white or light-colored Nike athletic shoes, and another may have been wearing dark low-cut Nike shoes.

The Prescott Police Department encourages anyone with information to contact the Animal Control Supervisor at 928-777-1982 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 800-932-3232.